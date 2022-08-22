Russia claimed to have detained an Islamic State (IS) suicide bomber who was planning to attack a prominent government official in India in retaliation for the insult to the Prophet Muhammad.

According to a news agency-released footage, the individual, who is identified as "Azamov," is shown confessing to the plot. The man is thought to be a native of a Central Asian nation.

In the meantime, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB), the nation's intelligence service, issued a statement of its own regarding the terrorist's detainment.

"The FSB identified and detained a member of the international terrorist organization Islamic State, banned in the country, a native of a country in the Central Asian region, who planned to commit a terrorist act by self-detonation against one of the representatives of the ruling circles of India," as per the release by FSB.

According to the report, the detainee was recruited by one of the IS leaders as a suicide bomber in Turkey.

The Islamic State has promised to launch strikes across India in response to the controversy created by former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma's remarks on the Islamic Prophet Mohammed.