Russia launched more than 70 missiles on Ukraine on December 16, knocking out power in the country's second-largest city and forcing Kyiv to implement nationwide emergency blackouts, according to Ukrainian officials.

According to reports, four people were killed when an apartment building in central Kryvyi Rih was hit, and another was killed in shelling in Kherson in the south.

According to Russian-installed officials in occupied eastern Ukraine, 12 people were killed by Ukrainian shelling.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an evening video address that Russia still had enough missiles for several more massive strikes and urged Western allies to supply Kyiv with more and better air defence systems.

"Whatever the rocket worshippers from Moscow are counting on, it still won't change the balance of power in this war," Zelensky said.

On Thursday, December 16, Kiev warned of a new all-out offensive early next year, roughly a year after its February 24 invasion, in which wide areas of Ukraine were shattered by missiles and artillery but only a small portion was captured by Russian forces.

After several battlefield defeats, Russia has rained missiles on Ukrainian energy infrastructure almost weekly since early October, but Friday's attack appeared to inflict more damage than many others, with snow and ice now widespread.

Following some repairs, Ukrainian grid operator Ukrenergo lifted an emergency state that had forced it to impose blackouts. However, Ukrenergo warned that it would take longer to repair equipment and restore power than in previous bombardments.

Russia flew warplanes near Ukraine in an attempt to distract its air defences, according to Ukraine's air force.

Its army chief stated that 60 of 76 Russian missiles were shot down, but Energy Minister German Galushchenko stated that at least nine power-generating facilities were hit.

Moscow claims the attacks are intended to disable Ukraine's military. Ukrainians regard them as a war crime.

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