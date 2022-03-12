Ukraine's foreign ministry On Saturday said, A mosque in the southeastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, where 80 civilians were taking shelter, has been shelled by Russian forces.

The ministry tweeted, “The mosque of Sultan Suleiman the Wonderful and his wife Roxolana Hurrem Sultan in Mariupol was shelled by Russian trespassers. More than 80 adults and children were stowing away there from the shelling, counting citizens of Turkey."

It did not indicate when the shelling took place.

Mariupol has been under attack and assault for more than a week and is encompassed by Russian troops.

A top Doctors without Borders executive said on Friday that, the circumstance within the strategic port city was “desperate", where civilians have been frantically attempting to escape, but were without "water or heating, and running out of foods."

On Friday, Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeted, “Besieged Mariupol is presently the most noticeably awful helpful catastrophe on the planet. 1,582 dead civilians in 12 days."

Three individuals, counting a child, were killed when a children’s hospital within the city was attacked on Wednesday.

Ukraine's deputy prime minister Iryna Vereshchuk said, Against this background, an unused endeavor is being made to open up a compassionate corridor to permit civilians to empty the city towards Zaporizhzhia, around 200 kilometers to the northeast.

For days, Ukrainians have claimed that the Russian military has been beating the evacuation route, anticipating individuals from clearing out.

As in past days, humanitarian passages were too to be opened once more around Kyiv.

Vereshchuk in a video uploaded to the website of the Ukrainian presidency said that "he is exceptionally hoping that the day will go well, that the planned routes will be open which Russia will meet its commitments with respect to the recognition of the ceasefire."

Mayor Natalia Balassinovitch on her Facebook account said, As the Russian armed force proceeds to develop and blockade Kyiv, strikes hit the town of Vasylkiv on Saturday morning, approximately 40 kilometers south of the capital. Eight Russian rockets hit the local airport around 7:00 am (0500 GMT), which was “completely destroyed".

An oil warehouse was too hit and caught fire.

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