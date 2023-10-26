Russia's military launched a simulated nuclear strike in a rehearsal watched by President Vladimir Putin, just hours after the country's upper house of parliament decided to withdraw from a worldwide nuclear test prohibition.

The drill's goal, according to Russia's defence minister, Sergei Shoigu, is to train "dealing a massive nuclear strike with strategic offensive forces in response to an enemy nuclear strike."



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In a video chat with key military leaders, Putin was shown on state television overseeing the drill.

The 1996 test ban pact, which prohibited any nuclear explosions anywhere in the globe, was never completely implemented.

However, it has yet to be ratified by China, India, Pakistan, North Korea, Israel, Iran and Egypt.