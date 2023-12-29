Russia launched approximately 110 missiles and drones at locations in Ukraine, resulting in at least seven deaths, as reported by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on December 29.

The attack is possibly one of the largest aircraft bombardments in the 22-month conflict. Zelenskyy stated that the majority of the missiles and drones were intercepted during the almost eighteen-hour assault. However, Ukrainian officials report numerous injuries and an unspecified number of individuals trapped under debris.

Schools, residential buildings, and maternity hospitals across Ukraine were among the damaged structures. Zelenskyy revealed that the Russian forces used a variety of weaponry, including ballistic and cruise missiles.

The Ukrainian Air Force confirmed that this could potentially be the largest aerial assault by Russian forces since the full-scale invasion in February 2022. The previous largest assault was recorded in November 2022, when Russia launched 96 missiles against Ukraine.

The attack occurred amid stagnant frontline fighting due to winter weather and after Ukraine's summer counteroffensive failed to make a significant breakthrough. The nearly eighteen-hour attack that began on Thursday affected six towns in Ukraine, including the capital, Kyiv, and regions in both the east and west.