A Russian helicopter was shot down by the rebel Wagner mercenaries in the Voronezh Oblast region that falls on the way to Moscow from the city of Rostov-on-Don on June 24.

Visuals have gone viral on the internet displaying smoke billowing from the debris lying in an area along the M4 highway in Pavlovsk, Voronezh Oblast.

The residents have been asked to stay away from the main highway linking the two places, since a military convoy has been traveling on the road as the rebel mercenaries led by Wagner group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin swarmed over Rostov-on-Don to claim control of the military sites.

Russian military headquarters are installed in the Rostov-on-Dov and they also oversee the fighting in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, according to reports, the mercenaries have taken control of Voronezh – around 500 km (310 miles)south of Moscow – the second city to fall to the rebel group.

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