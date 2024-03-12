A Russian defence ministry cargo plane crashed in the Ivanovo region, northeast of Moscow, killing all 15 people onboard, according to local media reports.

The Ilyushin Il-76 aircraft reportedly experienced an engine fire during takeoff from a western Russian air base, leading to the crash, as stated by the Russian defence minister.

The plane was carrying eight crew members and seven passengers.



Also Read: Plane veers off path in Indonesia after pilot, co-pilot falls asleep for 28 minutes

No survivors have been reported. Videos circulating online show the aircraft on fire moments before the crash and a dark smoke plume rising from the crash site.

Earlier this year, a similar Russian IL-76 military transport aircraft crashed near the Russia-Ukraine border, killing all 65 passengers onboard.

Russia had then accused Ukraine of shooting down the plane, alleging that 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war were onboard for a planned prisoner swap.