A massive drone attack was launched by Russia on the western city of Lviv on September 19, burning down a warehouse said to house humanitarian supplies and killing one man, Ukrainian authorities said.

Ukraine intercepted most of the 30 Shahed drones overnight, the ciuntry’s air force said. But drones that got through air defence systems sparked an inferno at the industrial storage facility, Governor Malsym Kozytsky said.

The UN humanitarian coordinator for Ukraine condemned the drone strikes and said they had burned down a charity’s warehouse that contained vital relief supplies. Denise Brown said the attack violated international humanitarian law that protects workers, facilities and supplies.



In other Russian attacks, a guided aerial bomb killed three civilians in Kupyansk, a city in the eastern Kharkiv region, and an artillery strike in Kherson in the south struck a bus, killing a police sergeant and wounding two men, Ukrainian forces were making slow but steady advances as part of a grinding counter offensive.

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