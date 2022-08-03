Russia's foreign minister Sergei Lavrov stated on Wednesday that the Kremlin supports the Junta's efforts to stabilize the crisis-wreaked nation during talks with senior generals, according to Russian state media.

Lavrov will visit Myanmar on Wednesday, TASS news agency reported, marking one of the most high-profile visits to the Southeast Asian country since last year’s coup.

The Southeast Asian country has been in chaos since the military seized power last year, with more than 2,100 people killed in a crackdown on the opposition.

Russia is a major ally and arms supplier of the isolated ‘Junta’ and has been accused by rights groups of arming the military with weapons used to attack civilians.

Lavrov is set to continue on to a conference of ASEAN foreign ministers in Cambodia, where the junta's top diplomat has been expelled due to its refusal to engage in dialogue with its opponents.

His visit comes after the junta last week aroused further worldwide outrage by announcing that four detainees, including a former legislator and a democracy campaigner, had been killed in the nation's first use of capital punishment in decades.