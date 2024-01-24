A Russian military transport plane carrying 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war, six crew members, and three individuals crashed in the Belgorod region near the border with Ukraine on January 24, 2024.

As per reports, the crash occurred around 11:00 a.m. Moscow time during what was reported as a scheduled flight.

The specific cause of the accident had not been immediately determined, and there were no immediate reports on whether there were any survivors from the crash. Authorities were actively investigating the incident, and a special military commission was dispatched to the crash site. The Defense Ministry of Russia confirmed the details of the crash but did not provide further information at the time.

This tragic event unfolded amid ongoing tensions and conflict in the region, with the plane reportedly being involved in a prisoner exchange. News of the crash was widely reported by various news outlets, each citing the Russian Defense Ministry's statement regarding the casualties and the nature of the flight.

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