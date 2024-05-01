A Russian missile attack on the Black Sea port city of Odesa has resulted in the loss of lives and widespread destruction. Ukrainian authorities have confirmed at least 5 fatalities and over 30 injuries in the aftermath of the assault.

The attack, captured in a chilling video released by Ukraine's Prosecutor General, showed multiple explosions near the seafront caused by bomblets, causing chaos and devastation in the area.

One of the structures severely impacted by the attack is a well-known educational institution often called the "Harry Potter castle" due to its resemblance to the iconic Scottish architectural style. Images shared by officials depict the once-majestic cone-shaped towers and roof engulfed in flames, portraying a grim scene of destruction.

Reports from Ukrainian authorities indicate that the assault involved an Iskander ballistic missile combined with cluster munitions, highlighting the severity of the attack. Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin mentioned the discovery of missile debris and metal fragments scattered across a wide area, indicating the intensity of the strike.

Among the injured were two children and a pregnant woman, emphasizing the indiscriminate nature of the assault and its impact on civilians.

Additionally, nearly 20 residential buildings and critical infrastructure suffered significant damage, exacerbating an already dire situation for the affected residents.

The use of cluster munitions in the attack is a violation of international norms outlined in the Convention on Cluster Munitions, although neither Russia nor Ukraine is a signatory to this treaty, along with the absence of major powers like the United States.

In a separate development, Russian officials claimed to have intercepted a large missile and drone attack by Ukraine in Crimea. Sergey Aksyonov, the Kremlin-appointed civilian authority in the occupied region, warned about the potential danger from unexploded ordnance.

While Russian military sources stated that the targets primarily included airfields, the temporary closure and subsequent reopening of a vital bridge linking Crimea to Russia highlighted the logistical challenges posed by such incidents.

Despite Russia's claims of successfully defending against the assault using US-supplied Army Tactical Missile Systems, Ukraine's response remains undisclosed, casting doubt on the accuracy of the claims.