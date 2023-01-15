A Russian missile struck on an apartment building in southeastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro leaving death toll rise to 25 on Sunday.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as rescue workers toiled to pull survivors from under the debris.

Emergency crews toiled hard throughout the night at the site of the worst casualties from on January 14.

The attacks alongside targeted the capital, Kyiv, and the northeastern city of Kharkiv. Russia has launched against Ukraine's power infrastructure and urban centers almost weekly since October.

Gen. Valerii Zaluzhny, the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian armed forces said Russia fired 33 cruise missiles on January 14, of which 21 were shot down.



Military's air force command stated that the missile that hit the apartment building was a Kh-22 launched from Russia's Kursk region. “Ukraine does not have a system capable of intercepting that type of weapon,” it stated.



“At least 73 people were wounded and 39 people had been rescued as of Sunday afternoon,” Zelenskyy reported. The city government in Dnipro said 43 people were reported missing.

“Search and rescue operations and the dismantling of dangerous structural elements continue, round the clock. We continue to fight for every life,” the Ukrainian leader said.



Ivan Garnuk was in his apartment when the building was hit and said he felt lucky to have survived. He described his shock that the Russians would strike a residential building with no strategic value.

“There are no military facilities here. There is nothing here,” he said. “There is no air defense, there are no military bases here. It just hit civilians, innocent people.”



Dnipro residents joined rescue workers at the scene to help clear the rubble. Others brought food and warm clothes for those who had lost their homes.

“This is clearly terrorism and all this is simply not human,” one local, Artem Myzychenko, said as he cleared rubble.

Claiming responsibility for the missile strikes across Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry said Sunday that it achieved its goal.