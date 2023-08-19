A Russian missile that struck a central square in the northern Ukraine city of Chernihiv, killed 5 people and injured 37 people on August 19.

People were on their way to the church to celebrate a religious holiday when the strike took place, the Ministry stated. Additionally, 11 of the wounded were children.

"A Russian missile hit right in the centre of the city, in our Chernihiv. A square, the polytechnic university, a theatre," President Volodymyr Zelenskiy posted on Telegram.

"An ordinary Saturday, which Russia turned into a day of pain and loss," he added.

The short video shared by Zelenskiy showed debris scattered across a square where parked cars were heavily damaged.

Russia has attacked Ukrainian cities far from the front line with missiles and drones as part of its full-scale invasion launched February 2022.

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