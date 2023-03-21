The Kremlin has asked Russian officials who are preparing for the presidential election in 2024 to stop using Apple iPhones because it is speculated that the devices could be used by Western intelligence agencies, said reports.

At a Kremlin-organized seminar for domestic politics officials, Sergei Kiriyenko, first deputy head of the presidential administration, advised officials to change their phones by April 1, according to the daily.

On being gotten some information about the issue, Kremlin representative Dmity Peskov said he was unable to affirm the report.

Peskov told reporters, "Smartphones should not be used for official business." Regardless of which operating system a smartphone is running, Android or iOS, the mechanism is fairly straightforward. Naturally, no official use is made of them."

Kommersant stated that the order to cease using iPhones had been directed at those involved in domestic politics, for which Kiriyenko is responsible, and that the Kremlin may provide other devices with different operating systems to replace the iPhones.

Peskov has stated that President Vladimir Putin does occasionally use the Internet, despite his constant claim that he does not own a smartphone.

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