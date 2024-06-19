Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in North Korea on Wednesday morning, marking his first visit to the country in 24 years. This visit comes in response to an invitation from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in September 2023

This trip is significant as it is one of the rare international journeys Putin has undertaken since the invasion of Ukraine in 2022. For Kim Jong Un, this visit is also notable as he has not hosted any foreign leader since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Putin’s last visit to North Korea was in July 2000. The current visit highlights the strengthening relationship between Russia and North Korea, with Russia reportedly Seeking to procure weapons from North Korea to support its ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Yuri ushakov, a senior aide to Putin, stated at a press conference on monday that the visit would include a busy schedule, with both leaders expected to sign a new strategic partnership agreement. Ushakov stressed that this agreement aims to promote stability in Northeast Asia and is not intended to be hostile towards other countries. The new agreement will update and replace previous treaties signed between Russia and North Korea in 1961, 2000 and 2001.

In preparation for Putin’s visit, Pyongyang's streets were decorated with Russian flags and posters of the Russian President. This visit is anticipated to be closely watched worldwide and is expected to further solidify the partnership between Russia and North Korea, driven by their shared opposition to the West and Russia's need for military supplies for its war in Ukraine.

Following his visit to North Korea, Putin is scheduled to travel to Hanoi, Vietnam, highlighting the strong ties between communist-led Vietnam and Russia, a development that may cause concern in the United States.

US national security spokesman John Kirby mentioned on Monday that while the Biden administration is not particularly concerned about the visit itself, there are worries about the visit itself, there are worries about the growing relationship between Russia and North Korea. The US, South Korea and other countries have accused North Korea of providing significant military support to Russia’s war efforts in recent months. Observers are also concerned that Russia might be violating international sanctions by helping North Korea Develop its military satellite programme. Both Russia and North Korea have denied these allegations.

Putin's visit to North Korea follows Kim Jong Un's visit to Russia last September, where the North Korean leader traveled in his armored train to Russia’s far eastern region, visiting a fighter jet factory and a rocket-launch facility.