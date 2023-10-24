Russian leader Vladimir Putin was reportedly found by his guards on the floor of his bedroom after having suffered a “cardiac arrest”.

According to a Telegram channel allegedly run by a Kremlin insider, “lying on the floor and rolling his eyes." In the past, the same channel had made similar updates on the health of the Russian leader, several of which were proven wrong.

Doctors were immediately called as the 71-year-old president was rushed to “a special medical facility built in the apartment where he underwent intensive care,” according to reports.

The Telegram channel General SVR says, "Security officers of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who were on duty at the residence, heard noise and sounds of falling coming from the president's bedroom”.

"Two security officers immediately followed into the president's bedroom and saw Putin lying on the floor next to the bed and an overturned table with food and drinks. Putin convulsively arched while lying on the floor, rolling his eyes," General SVR claimed.