A gunman has opened fire at a school in central Russia killing at least 6 people and injuring 20, according to the Russian media report on September 26.

The victims include pupils and a security guard of the school in the city of Izhevsk, according to Russian media reports.

The incident took place at school number 88, which has almost 1,000 pupils and some 80 teachers.

The gunman has reportedly killed himself and the motive behind the mass shootout is unclear. Emergency officials are at the scene to evacuate the teachers and students.

The school is in the centre of Izhevsk, a city of about 650,000 residents, close to central government buildings.

Meanwhile, teachers and pupils stuck inside the school have been evacuated.

The gunman was reportedly armed with two pistols, officials confirmed while speaking to the media.