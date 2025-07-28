Russian scientists develop breakthrough device for glioblastoma treatment

A team of Russian researchers has built a microfluidic platform that mimics blood flow in the brain and significantly improves the effectiveness of glioblastoma treatment, one of the deadliest and most treatment-resistant forms of brain cancer.

The device, developed by scientists from the Institute of Bionic Technologies and Engineering in collaboration with Sechenov University’s Institute of Regenerative Medicine, allows glioblastoma cells to survive in conditions similar to those in the human brain. This environment makes it possible to test how therapies perform in a realistic setting.

Key findings from the study show that exposing the platform to red light triggers ion channels in cancer cells, increasing the uptake of temozolomide, a commonly used chemotherapy drug. According to Associate Professor Alexander Markov, who led the research, this process helps the drug penetrate the cancer cells more effectively.

"Ion channels work like pumps," said Markov. "Red light increases their activity, allowing more of the drug to enter and reach the cell nucleus, which leads to significantly higher cancer cell death."

In lab tests, red light stimulation helped destroy up to 95–98% of glioblastoma cells — a result that is five times higher than in samples without light exposure.

The research team plans to adapt the platform to develop and test combined therapies for other types of cancer in the future.