After a 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit Russia's eastern Kamchatka region, the Shiveluch volcano erupted sending an ash column up to 8 kilometres high with a gush of lava, CNN reported, citing state-run media agency TASS.

According to media reports, no casualties or injuries were reported.

The 7.2-magnitude earthquake jolted the country's east coast at a depth of 51 km (32 miles), according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

The US National Tsunami Warning Centre had reported a tsunami threat after the quake, however the emergency ministry of Russia's Kamchatka branch reported no tsunami threat.

Meanwhile, officials informed that the recorded aftershocks from the quake ranged in magnitude from 3.9 to 5.0.

According to the US Geological Survey, the earthquake struck 29 kilometres below the surface with its epicentre approximately 102 kilometres east of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, which is surrounded by volcanoes and located across a bay from a key Russian submarine base.

The Shiveluch volcano is a colossal, perpetually active volcano and is renowned as one of the world's largest and most volatile volcanoes.

Russian news agency reported that there was no “major damage” in the quake and “buildings are now being examined for potential damage, with special attention paid to social facilities”.