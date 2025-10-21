Sanae Takaichi becomes Japan’s first woman Prime Minister

Japan’s parliament elected Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) President Sanae Takaichi as the country’s first woman prime minister on October 21, marking a historic moment in Japanese politics.

Takaichi secured the premiership in the first round of Lower House voting, winning 237 votes to 149 for Constitutional Democratic Party leader Yoshihiko Noda, according to Kyodo News.

The 64-year-old, a protégé of the late former PM Shinzo Abe, immediately began preparing her Cabinet ahead of the formal confirmation. She inherits a government grappling with a sluggish economy and internal party divisions following recent scandals.

Takaichi has already forged a strategic alliance with Osaka Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura, head of the Japan Innovation Party (JIP), also known as Nippon Ishin no Kai.

While no JIP lawmakers are expected to join her Cabinet, the coalition plans to pursue reforms including a 10 per cent reduction in parliamentary seats, social security system overhauls, and a proposal to designate Osaka as a "secondary capital" alongside Tokyo.

JIP parliamentary leader Fumitake Fujita said the coalition decision received unanimous support within the party. “There was not a single cautious, opposing, or critical opinion,” Fujita told reporters after a Sunday meeting.

Despite Takaichi offering "several ministerial posts" to JIP members to strengthen the alliance, the party has shown reluctance to participate in her Cabinet. Former JIP leader Nobuyuki Baba confirmed that no members at Sunday’s meeting supported joining the administration.

Takaichi’s leadership is seen as a potential turning point for Japan, with expectations high for her to navigate party unity while tackling pressing economic and social issues.