A Saudi Airlines plane carrying 297 passengers and crew caught fire while landing at Peshawar International Airport on Thursday, according to a report by Pakistan Observer. The incident was attributed to an issue with the landing gear.

Fortunately, all passengers and crew members were safely evacuated, and no casualties have been reported. The aircraft was en route from Riyadh to Peshawar when the incident occurred.

Saudi Airlines released a statement confirming that the aircraft, operating as flight SV792, "experienced smoke emanating from one of the tires during landing at Peshawar International Airport in Pakistan."