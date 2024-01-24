Saudi Arabia is set to inaugurate its first-ever alcohol store in the heart of the capital city, Riyadh. The store, situated in the Diplomatic Quarter, aims to cater exclusively to non-Muslim diplomats, marking a historic shift in the conservative nation's stance on alcohol consumption.

As part of the elaborate process, customers must register through a designated mobile app, secure a clearance code from the foreign ministry, and adhere to monthly quotas for their purchases, according to a document outlining the procedures. The initiative, spearheaded by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, is a pivotal step in Saudi Arabia's broader strategy, known as Vision 2030, to transform its economy post-reliance on oil.

For decades, Saudi Arabia has strictly prohibited alcohol consumption, imposing severe penalties ranging from lashings to deportation, fines, and imprisonment. The upcoming alcohol store represents a significant relaxation of these stringent laws and aligns with the nation's bid to attract tourism and international business.

The store's strategic location within the Diplomatic Quarter, a hub for embassies and diplomats, underscores its exclusivity, explicitly restricting access to non-Muslims, as stated in the document. While it remains unclear if other non-Muslim expatriates will have access to the store, the development signals a shift in the nation's approach to its diverse expatriate population.

Insiders suggest that the store is poised to open its doors in the coming weeks, presenting a unique shopping experience for non-Muslim diplomats residing in Riyadh. The move coincides with recent reports of the Saudi government imposing new restrictions on alcohol imports within diplomatic consignments, potentially driving demand for the upcoming store.