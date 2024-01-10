A building that is under construction in Saudi Arabia is expected to turn out to be taller than Burj Khalif, once it is fully constructed.

World’s tallest building, Burj Khalifa, which opened for the first time 14 years ago to the public, might be challenged by Jeddah Tower. ‘

The skyscraper in Dubai, UAE, stands at a height of 828m (2,716 ft 6in).

The building also holds multiple Guinness World Records titles.

Construction of the building began on December 6, 2004, and it officially opened to the public on December 2010.

Also called Kingdom Tower, Jeddah Tower will be over 1,000 m (1 km; 3,281 ft) tall, according to the reports.

The building will be a mixture of luxury housing, office space, serviced apartments and luxury condominiums.