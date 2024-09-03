A school bus crashed into a crowd in China's Shandong province, killing at least 11 people, including five students.

The incident occurred outside a school in Tai’an city. State media reported that the driver lost control of the vehicle and has been taken into custody.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash. Twelve others are injured and in stable condition, while one person is critically injured.

Images and videos of the incident are circulating on social media, showing people trapped under the bus.

This incident follows the recent return of students to school for the new academic year. Deadly traffic accidents are common in China; in July, a vehicle in Changsha killed eight pedestrians and injured several others.