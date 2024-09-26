The BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir near Sacramento, California, was defaced with anti-Hindu messages late Wednesday night. This act of vandalism, which included the phrase "Hindus go back," has deeply alarmed the local Hindu community. The desecration comes less than 10 days after a similar incident targeted the BAPS Mandir in New York, highlighting an unsettling pattern of attacks on Hindu temples in the United States.

In a statement shared on X (formerly Twitter), BAPS Public Affairs expressed sorrow over the latest incident, writing: "Less than 10 days after the desecration of the BAPS Mandir in New York, our Mandir in the Sacramento, CA area was desecrated last night with anti-Hindu hate: 'Hindus go back!' We stand united against hate with prayers for peace."

Authorities from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that deputies responded to the vandalism at the temple in Mather, near Rancho Cordova. Along with the hate-filled graffiti, vandals reportedly cut the water lines on the temple’s property, further damaging the sacred space.

Local leaders and organizations swiftly condemned the attack. US Representative Ami Bera, who serves Sacramento County, took to X to decry the act, stating, "There is no place for religious bigotry and hatred in Sacramento County. I strongly condemn this apparent act of vandalism in our community. All of us must stand against intolerance and ensure that everyone in our community, regardless of faith, feels safe and respected."

The Hindu American Foundation (HAF), which advocates for mutual respect and human dignity, also spoke out against the vandalism. The organization acknowledged Bera’s support in addressing the hate crime, noting that the attack targeted Hindus and conflated them with the Indian government, with messages demanding Hindus to "go home."

This recent incident mirrors the events of September 17, 2024, when the BAPS Swaminarayan Temple in Melville, New York, was similarly vandalized. The Consulate General of India in New York condemned the attack, labeling the act as "unacceptable." The desecration in New York also drew sharp criticism from several US lawmakers, who urged authorities to hold the perpetrators accountable.

Among them, Indian-American Congressman Shri Thanedar called the New York vandalism a "hideous act" and demanded a thorough investigation, underscoring the need to combat "vandalism, bigotry, and hate" in all forms.

The back-to-back incidents have reignited concerns over the safety of religious minorities in the US, as Hindu communities and their allies remain resolute in their commitment to peace, unity, and tolerance.

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