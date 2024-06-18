A Secret Service agent was robbed at gunpoint over the weekend in California, coinciding with President Joe Biden's presence in the state for a high-profile fundraiser in Los Angeles, local law enforcement confirmed, as reported by Fox News.

The robbery occurred late Saturday evening at approximately 9:30 PM local time in the Tustin Fields 1 residential community, according to the Tustin Police Department. The victim, a Secret Service agent, was forcibly robbed at gunpoint, resulting in an agent-involved shooting. It remains unclear whether the suspect(s) were injured in the altercation.

Authorities have been unable to apprehend the suspect(s) thus far, although some of the victim's belongings were recovered nearby. An investigation is ongoing to identify and arrest those responsible for the crime.

Law enforcement has released information about a vehicle of interest believed to be connected to the incident: a 2004-2006 silver Infiniti FX35 or a similar model, which was seen leaving the scene. Despite the severity of the robbery, authorities have assured the public that there is no known threat to public safety at this time.

The Tustin Police Department is appealing to the public for assistance in identifying the perpetrator(s). Anyone with relevant information is encouraged to contact the department at 714-573-3372, as reported by Fox News.

While the incident unfolded, President Biden was attending a significant campaign fundraiser in Los Angeles. The event, held at the Peacock Theater, featured a star-studded lineup including George Clooney, Julia Roberts, and Barbara Streisand, and reportedly raised over USD 30 million for the Biden campaign, highlighting its success and high-profile nature.