A bomb attack in Pakistan's volatile Balochistan province on May 3, claimed the life of a senior journalist and left seven others injured. Muhammad Siddiq Mengal, the president of the Khuzdar Press Club, was killed when a remote-controlled bomb struck his vehicle on the Sultan Ibrahim highway near Khuzdar town.

This incident highlights the ongoing security challenges in the region, which has been plagued by terrorism for years. Balochistan has been a hotspot for terrorist activities, with recent events underscoring the persistent threat. Just a day before this attack, twin landmine blasts near Thaikedar Naddi in the Duki district resulted in one death and 20 injuries.

The first explosion occurred when a truck triggered a landmine, followed by a second blast targeting bystanders. Moreover, in separate incidents, senior police officers were injured in an armed assault in the Kali Tarata area of Pishin district, while two labourers were killed by armed assailants in the Tump area.