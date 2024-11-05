The Korea Sports Promotion Foundation (KSPO) recently held the four-day Seoul Olympic Legacy Forum 2024 at the Seoul Olympic Parktel Hotel. A total of 34 international delegates from 20 countries participated in the event, which ran from October 22–24, 2024.

The forum attracted over 400 participants, including representatives from the International Olympic Committee (IOC), National Olympic Committees (NOCs), the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), the Asia Pacific Conference (APC), and the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), reflecting high global interest.

The forum’s discussions centred on the sustainable management of Olympic legacies and the advancement of mega-sports events, featuring lively debates among both domestic and international experts. At the opening ceremony on October 22, an award ceremony recognised winners of a public sports ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) competition.

Further, the global sports legacy management team announced the "Global Sports ESG Declaration," aimed at fostering a better world through sports. KSPO Chairman Cho Hyun-Jae stated, "With this vision, our Look East Asia initiative seeks to establish Asia as a sports hub, strengthening the socio-economic fabric of our nations while setting an example for both developed and developing countries."

Photo by Gitika Talukdar

The forum provided a platform to reevaluate the significance of Olympic heritage and reaffirm the importance of attracting mega-sports events through global cooperation. Moving forward, the Seoul Olympic Sports Promotion Foundation aims to continue promoting the Seoul Olympics legacy internationally, contributing to the development of global sports beyond Korea. The Foundation will maintain ongoing communication and collaboration with the international sports community, Cho added.

In an interview, IOC Member Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul praised the KSPO for creating a space where representatives from 20 countries could come together. She noted, "This platform sends a strong message to global sports leaders about Asia's potential in sports event legacies, also drawing the West’s attention to the socio-economic connections that sports can foster. Asia has vast potential, infrastructure, resources, and talent to support these initiatives."

Speakers from China, Japan, Hong Kong, Thailand, the Philippines, Switzerland, Mongolia, and Australia shared insights into the future of sports and business opportunities in Asia.

Prominent attendees included Asian Paralympic Committee CEO Tarek Souei, Maldivian Sports Minister Abdul Razak, WTTC Ambassador Dho Young Shim, and OCA Member Natalia Sipovich. Sipovich remarked, "South Korea is a sports hub and a torchbearer for Asian nations, using mega-events as a soft power strategy to promote its global image. For instance, Taekwondo was introduced as a demonstration sport in the 1988 Seoul Olympics and became an official event in the 2000 Sydney Olympics. Since then, South Korea has continually built its sports legacy, setting an example for neighbouring Asian countries."

To promote sports tourism and B2B opportunities, the forum featured booths showcasing mega-sports consulting services and South Korean sports experiences, captivating international participants interested in hosting sports events in South Korea.

On the final day, international attendees took part in the Seoul Olympic Legacy Tour and enjoyed a K-culture experience. They visited key sites from the 1988 Seoul Olympics, including the Olympic Museum, and had a chance to prepare traditional Korean foods like kimbap and japchae. Abdul Razak, the Maldivian Sports Minister, commented, "Making kimbap and japchae was a fun and memorable experience."

Participants also visited Gyeongbokgung Palace and wore traditional Korean hanbok. "Experiencing Seoul, a city that beautifully blends tradition and modernity, was unforgettable," said Carla Armanet, CEO of Sydney Olympic Park, Australia. "I’ll encourage my fellow citizens to visit South Korea and experience this wonderful, culturally rich nation."

IOC Member Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul, from Thailand, added, “The KSPO’s ‘Global Sports ESG Declaration’ is a commendable initiative, uniting IOC, NOC, OECD, APC, and OCA leaders to think beyond boundaries and collaborate for Asia's socio-economic growth through sports and its legacies.”