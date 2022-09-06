India and Bangladesh signed seven Memorandums of understanding (MoUs) in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina in Delhi on Tuesday.

Delegation-level talks between India and Bangladesh were commenced by PM Modi and Hasina at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi.

"India-Bangladesh delegation level talks led by PM @narendramodi & PM Sheikh Hasina commence. On the agenda are issues related to connectivity, energy, water resources, trade & investment, border management & security, development partnership, and regional & multilateral matters," the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Arindam Bagchi, tweeted.

India-Bangladesh delegation level talks led by PM @narendramodi & PM Sheikh Hasina commence.



On the agenda are issues related to connectivity, energy, water resources, trade & investment, border management & security, development partnership and regional & multilateral matters. pic.twitter.com/80kBMyFmJf — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) September 6, 2022

The Bangladeshi prime minister also honoured Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat by placing a wreath.

A ceremonial welcome was presented to her at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Following the welcome, the prime minister of Bangladesh said she enjoys visiting India every time and stated the close connections between New Delhi and Dhaka, as per report.

"India is our friend. Whenever I come here, it is a pleasure for me, especially because we always recall the contribution India made during our liberation war. We have a friendly relationship, we are cooperating with each other, "the Bangladesh PM said.

Sheik Hasina arrived in New Delhi on Monday and received a warm welcome from Darshana Jardosh, Minister of State for Textiles and Railways.

This is Hasina’s first visit since bilateral relations between the two countries reached 50 years in 2021.