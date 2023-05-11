An earthquake of magnitude 5.4 jolted eastern Japan early Thursday, May 11, including Chiba Prefecture and downtown Tokyo, leaving many injured.

As per reports, the quake struck at 4.16 am, both in Chiba Prefecture, and in 4 areas including Tokyo’s Chiyoda and Shinagawa wards, according to the country’s Meteorological department.

The office cautioned that shudders on a comparative scale could happen for about seven days.

In the city of Chiba's Mihama Ward, as well as some wards in Yokohama and Kawasaki, the quake measured 4.

Two ladies supported minor wounds in Chiba Prefecture, and one more two individuals were harmed in contiguous Kanagawa Prefecture, including a man who was hit by a falling roof light while he was resting. Tokyo did not receive any immediate reports of casualties.

On the Uchibo and Sotobo lines, among others, some East Japan Railway services that pass through Chiba Prefecture were either canceled or delayed.

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