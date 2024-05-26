Qatar Airways flight QR017 from Doha safely landed at Dublin Airport as scheduled, despite encountering severe turbulence en route. The turbulence, which occurred while the aircraft was over Turkey, resulted in injuries to 12 people on board, according to airport authorities.

The incident happened shortly before 13:00, and emergency services, including the Airport Police and the Fire and Rescue Department, were on standby to assist upon landing. "Qatar Airways flight QR017 from Doha landed safely as scheduled at Dublin Airport shortly before 13.00 on Sunday. Upon landing, the aircraft was met by emergency services, including Airport Police and our Fire and Rescue department, due to 6 passengers and 6 crew (12 total) on board reporting injuries after the aircraft experienced turbulence while airborne over Turkey," stated Dublin Airport.

Dublin Airport's team provided comprehensive assistance to the affected passengers and airline staff on the ground. Despite the incident, flight operations at the airport remained unaffected and continued normally throughout the afternoon.

This incident is part of a troubling trend of turbulence-related injuries on flights. Earlier this week, a Singapore Airlines flight also encountered severe turbulence, resulting in 71 passengers being injured. Tragically, a British passenger, 73-year-old Geoff Kitchen, who had a pre-existing heart condition, died on board. The cause of his death has not yet been confirmed by hospital officials.

Also read: Assam: Heavy storm topples gantry on National Highway 151, halts traffic