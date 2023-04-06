Pope Francis praised the virtues of sex in a documentary that released on April 5 describing it as ‘one of the most beautiful thing God has gifted to humans’.

The 86-year-old pontiff made the comment in the Disney production “The Pope Answers”, which shows the Pope interacting with 10 people in their early 20s during his visit to Rome last year.

The production asked Francis questions about LGBT rights, abortion, the porn industry, sex, and the Catholic Church's relationship with sex abuse.

In the documentary, he stated, "Sex is one of the beautiful things that God has given to the humans."

"To express yourself sexually is a richness. So anything that detracts from real sexual expression lessens you and depletes this richness," he said, referring to masturbation.

Also, Francis was asked if he knew what a "non-binary person" was, and he said yes. He stated once more that the Catholic Church must welcome LGBT individuals.

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