Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh's ousted prime minister, faces new legal troubles as a fresh case has been filed against her and 58 others, accusing them of attempting to murder a student during last month’s violent clashes.

The clashes led to the fall of her government on August 5, when she resigned and fled to India after widespread protests against a controversial quota system in government jobs.

The latest case, filed on Friday by 22-year-old Fahim Faisal, alleges he was shot and injured during an anti-government protest in Dinajpur on August 4, just a day before the Hasina-led Awami League government collapsed.

According to reports, this brings the total number of cases against Hasina to 155, including 136 for murder, seven for crimes against humanity, and eight for attempted murder.