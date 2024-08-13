Sheikh Hasina, the former Prime Minister of Bangladesh who was recently ousted from power, has broken her silence with a statement issued through her son. Hasina fled to India following her resignation on August 5, amid widespread protests and violence over a controversial job quota system.

The evacuation occurred as thousands of protesters marched on the Prime Minister's official residence, escalating the ongoing political crisis.

In her statement, Hasina paid tribute to her father, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and other family members assassinated on August 15, 1975. "May the souls of all those who were martyred on August 15th be forgiven," she said.

"At the same time my mother Begum Fazilatunnessa, my three brothers freedom fighter Captain Sheikh Kamal, freedom fighter Lieutenant Sheikh Jamal, Kamal and Jamal's newlywed bride Sultana Kamal and Rozi Jamal, my younger brother who was only 10 years old brutally killed Sheikh Russell. My only uncle brutally killed freedom fighter Sheikh Nasser, President's Military Secretary Brigadier Jamil Uddin, Police Officer Siddiqur Rahman," the statement read.

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ভাই ও বোনেরা, ১৯৭৫ সালে ১৫ই আগস্ট বাংলাদেশের রাষ্ট্রপতি জাতির পিতা বঙ্গবন্ধু শেখ মুজিবুর রহমানকে নির্মমভাবে হত্যা করে। তাঁর প্রতি গভীর শ্রদ্ধা জানাই। একই সাথে আমার মা বেগম ফজিলাতুন্নেসা, আমার তিন ভাই মুক্তিযোদ্ধা ক্যাপ্টেন শেখ কামাল,… — Sajeeb Wazed (@sajeebwazed) August 13, 2024

"Freedom fighter Sheikh Fazlul Haque Moni and his pregnant wife Arju Moni, Agriculture Minister Abdur Rab Sarniabad, his 10-year-old son Arif, 13-year-old daughter Baby, 4-year-old grandson Sukanth, brother's son freedom fighter journalist Shaheed Sarniabad, nephew Rentu and many others were brutally killed," it further added.

Addressing the recent unrest, Hasina expressed condolences for lives lost "due to vandalism, arson and violence in the name of agitation." "Students, teachers, policemen, women policemen, journalists, cultural workers, working people, Awami League and allied organizations leaders, workers, passers-by and employees of various institutions who have died due to terrorist attacks, I am condoling and praying for the repose of their souls," she said.

She stated, "I demand that those involved in these killings and vandalism be properly investigated and the culprits be identified and punished accordingly."

The former Prime Minister highlighted Bangladesh's progress during her tenure, noting, "Bangladesh has occupied the status of developing country in the world." However, she lamented recent events, saying, "The memory that was the basis of our survival has been burnt to ashes."

Hasina appealed to citizens to observe the upcoming National Mourning Day on August 15 "with due dignity and solemnity," and concluded with a call for justice: "I want justice from the countrymen."