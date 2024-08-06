Bangladesh's 'Iron Lady', Sheikh Hasina who was forced to resign and flee the country after 15 years of rule amid violent anti-government protests on August 5, reportedly plans to seek asylum in the United Kingdom.

She arrived at India's Hindon Airbase on a military aircraft and met with National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and senior officials. As per India Today, Hasina has continued to seek respite at the Hindon Airbase as she is awaiting clearances from UK for her travel. She might extend her stay in the country, as per reports.

Hasina's plan of action includes travelling to London to get asylum, sources told news agency PTI, however, uncertainty ensues as British Foreign Secretary David Lammy called for a full and independent UN-led investigation into the violence in the country.

Meanwhile, Hasina's son and former official adviser, Sajeeb Wazed Joy told India Today TV that the prime minister was disappointed as she had not done anything wrong. "She has not done anything wrong, she provided the best government in the country," Joy told India Today TV, adding, "She will spend time with her grandchildren now."

Her resignation invited widespread celebrations across the streets of Dhaka, despite reports of military rule taking over. It must be mentioned that the country is still battling with violent upheaval.

Following the same, Bangladesh’s Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman informed that a new interim government would be formed after consultations are held with political parties, except for the former ruling party Awami League.

The Army Chief pledged that the violence would be brough to and end stating that it was “time to stop the violence” and that “all injustices will be addressed”.

The violent upheaval in the country led to the death of over 300 people.

Hasina, who arrived in India on a military aircraft, reportedly intends to seek asylum in the United Kingdom. However, her son, Sajeeb Wazed Joy, shot down the reports and asserted that she does not plan on returning to Bangladesh either.