A Liberian-flagged ship named 'MV LILA NORFOLK' has been hijacked near the coast of Somalia, with 15 Indian crew members on board. The Indian Navy has sprung into action, deploying warship INS Chennai to monitor the situation and ensure the safety of the crew.

Military officials reported that the Indian Navy was alerted to the hijacking last evening, prompting the immediate response. INS Chennai, a formidable warship, is swiftly moving towards the hijacked vessel to address the crisis.

The situation is being closely monitored by Indian Navy aircraft, which have been deployed to keep a vigilant eye on the movements of the hijacked ship. Crucially, communication has been successfully established with the crew on board, providing valuable insights into the conditions and challenges faced by the Indian crew members.

"The safety and well-being of our citizens are our top priorities. The Indian Navy is fully committed to ensuring the safe return of the hijacked ship and its crew," stated a military official, stating the seriousness with which the Indian government is treating the incident.