A shooting occurred on Saturday evening near Tennessee State University after the homecoming parade, resulting in one death and nine injuries, including three children. The incident took place around 5:10 PM on Jefferson Street, shortly after the parade ended.

Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell condemned the “senseless act of violence,” which erupted as two groups exchanged gunfire from opposite sides of the street. According to police, the altercation began as an argument that escalated into a brawl. “We can tell from the shell casings that there were gunshots from one side of the street and then on the other side of the street,” police spokesman Don Aaron stated.

Among the injured, three juveniles were reported, including a 12-year-old and two 14-year-olds, though their injuries are not considered critical. The deceased, identified as a 24-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have not yet confirmed if any of the victims were students at TSU.

Metro Nashville Police reported that a total of ten individuals suffered gunshot wounds, with five being transported by the Nashville Fire Department and five arriving at local hospitals via private vehicles. At least one of the injured is believed to have been involved in the gunfire.