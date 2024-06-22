The death toll has risen to three following a tragic shooting at the Mad Butcher grocery store in Fordyce, Arkansas. The incident, which occurred around 11:30 aM local time, also left ten individuals wounded, including two police officers, authorities confirmed during a news conference on Friday, June 21.

The Arkansas State Police reported that law enforcement swiftly responded to the scene and engaged in a confrontation with the "lone suspect," resulting in an exchange of gunfire. According to Mike Hagar, Secretary of Public Safety and Director of Arkansas State Police, both officers and the suspect sustained injuries, none of which are believed to be life-threatening.

Hagar assured the public that the "situation is secured and contained" and that there are no active threats to the community. The injuries to the civilians range from non-life-threatening to extremely critical, he noted.

This tragic event adds to the alarming statistics of gun violence in the United States. According to the Gun Violence Archive, there have been at least 234 mass shootings in 2024. The archive defines mass shootings as incidents where four or more people, excluding the shooter, are shot.

Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders expressed her deep concern over the incident. She has been briefed on the situation and remains in constant communication with state police.

Eyewitnesses described harrowing scenes as the gunfire erupted. David Rodriguez, who witnessed the chaos, initially mistook the gunshots for fireworks.

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