A tragic shooting near the Imam Ali Mosque in Wadi al-Kabir, east of Muscat, Oman on Tuesday, July 16 morning, resulted in the deaths of at least four individuals and injuries to several others, according to Omani police.

The incident occurred amidst a significant Shia Muslim religious event. Video footage captured the chaotic scene, with gunfire heard and people fleeing. A voice in the background cried out, "Oh God!"

Omani police have assured the public that they are implementing all necessary security measures to manage the situation. The initial report indicated four fatalities and multiple injuries.

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Authorities are actively collecting evidence and conducting thorough investigations to determine the specifics of the incident, as stated on social media platform X. At this time, no suspects or motives have been identified, and a state of emergency has been declared in the affected area.

This violent act coincided with the observance of Ashura, a solemn day for Shia Muslims commemorating the martyrdom of Hussein in the 7th century. Many Shia Muslims undertake pilgrimages to Karbala, Iraq, for this occasion, while Sunni Muslims also observe the day with fasting.