Singapore Airlines CEO Goh Choon Phong issued a heartfelt apology on Wednesday following a tragic incident on a Singapore Airlines flight that resulted in one death and multiple injuries. In a video message shared on social media, Phong said, "We are very sorry for the traumatic experience that everyone onboard SQ321 went through."

The incident occurred when the flight, traveling from London's Heathrow Airport to Singapore, encountered severe turbulence and made an emergency landing in Bangkok on May 20.

In a video message shared on social media, Phong expressed his deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the dead. He acknowledged the traumatic experience endured by the 211 passengers and 18 crew members aboard the Boeing 777-300ER aircraft.

The emergency unfolded when the pilot declared a medical emergency and diverted the flight to Bangkok, where it landed at 3:45 PM local time. Singapore Airlines promptly dispatched a team to Bangkok to assist with the situation.

A relief flight carrying 143 of the SQ321 passengers and crew members who were able to travel arrived in Singapore this morning at 5:05 AM (Singapore Time). However, 79 passengers and six crew members remain in Bangkok, including those receiving medical care and their accompanying family members.

Phong assured that Singapore Airlines is providing all possible support to those affected and is fully cooperating with the relevant authorities in their investigations. "Our priority is to render all possible assistance to our passengers and crew members," he emphasized.

The airline has pledged to extend full support to those still in Bangkok and continues to work closely with authorities to understand the causes and implications of the incident.

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