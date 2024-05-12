Ukraine said that the situation in the northern Kharkiv region has “significantly worsened” after Russia's move to capture nine villages in a fresh ground assault in a cross- border offensive, as per media reports.

Russia, on May 12 claim to have captured nine villages in total over the weekend amidst Ukraine’s statement revealing that fighting was ongoing and it was repelling attacks.

Moreover, hundreds of civilians have been evacuated from near the frontlines. According to media reports, Putin’s forces began their surprise cross-border attack on May 10, making two assaults inside northern Ukraine, following which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called a "new wave of counteroffensive actions" by Russia.

While the goal Russia is seeking may be unclear, Moscow on the other hand, might be trying to create a buffer zone to reduce Ukrainian attacks on Russian territory or try to wear down and divert the attention of Kyiv's already thinly stretched forces.

In a recent statement, Russia's Ministry of Defense claimed a new military grouping called Sever (North) had "liberated" several villages, wording that reflects Russia's denial of Ukrainian statehood.

Oleksandr Syrskyi, the Ukrainian army chief said that "defensive operations" were ongoing, as per CNN’s report.

"This week, the situation in Kharkiv Oblast has significantly worsened. Currently, there are ongoing battles in the border areas along the state border with the Russian Federation," Syrskyi stated.

Meanwhile, the Head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Ukraine's Oleh Syniehubov, disputed that the five villages in the Kharkiv Region had been captured. He said, “Heavy fighting continues in Strilecha, Pylyna, Borysivka, in the area of Oliynykove and Ohirtseve. The fighting continues in the area of those settlements that were actually in the 'grey zone' [...] There is no threat of a ground operation for Kharkiv. The Defense Forces are doing everything possible to hold their positions. All government agencies are working on the ground.”

On Saturday, at least three people died after Russian strikes on the Kharkiv region, according to the head of the region's military administration, CNN reported.

One woman living in Kharkiv, Anna Ivanova, described the situation as "scary." In a separate attack, a fire briefly broke out at the Volgograd oil refinery, the largest oil refinery in southern Russia, after a Ukrainian drone attack overnight into Sunday, according to the region's governor.