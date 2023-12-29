The West Bengal forest department arrested six Bangladeshi fishermen who had entered the Indian waters in the Sundarbans. They also seized a fishing boat from them.

Many weapons were also reportedly seized from them and police suspect they had not entered India only for fishing.

They were presented before the Alipore court on Thursday, following which they were sent to 14-day custody.

According to forest department sources, six fishermen from Bangladesh's Bakherhat district were trying to enter the forest by anchoring a motorised boat in Bagmara area near the Sundarbans. A patrol boat from the department spotted them and detained them on Wednesday.

Department sources said that they had not entered the area only for fishing, as several weapons were seized from them. Further enquiry is underway to find if they had any ulterior motives for entering Indian waters.