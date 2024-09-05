Six Palestinians were killed and three others wounded after an Israeli airstrike targeted a vehicle in Tubas, the Palestinian Ministry of Health reported. The incident took place in the northern Jordan Valley area, according to the Red Crescent.

The Israeli army confirmed the operation, stating that "Israeli Air Force aircraft conducted three targeted strikes on armed terrorists in the Tubas area." The army explained that the individuals targeted posed a threat to Israeli soldiers operating in the region.

This escalation adds to the rising tension in the West Bank, where violence between Israeli forces and Palestinian militants has intensified in recent weeks. Further details regarding the identities of those killed and wounded are yet to be confirmed.