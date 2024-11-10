An intense wave of smog persists in Pakistan, suffocating several of its cities in the Punjab province. The condition spread its toxic reach, resulting in severe disruption of transportation in the affected areas.

While Lahore maintains its stance of being the world's most polluted city, the dense haze showed no sign of easing, instead grounding train schedules, closing motorways, and forcing authorities to impose lockdown-like measures, according to the Express Tribune.

Meanwhile, following Lahore, Multan recorded an alarming AQI of 2135, with Peshawar, Islamabad, and other cities also reporting high pollution levels.

Meteorologists attributed the worsening conditions to easterly winds originating from Indian cities such as Chandigarh, Saharanpur, Delhi, Haryana, Jalandhar, Jaipur, and Jodhpur.

Smog conditions have pushed the pollution levels to dangerous highs.

In response to the situation, authorities clamped closures and restrictions, shutting down parts of the motorway network for safety. The M-5 Motorway from Multan to Zahir Peer has been temporarily closed while motorway officials have warned drivers to avoid unnecessary travel, particularly after dark, reported the Express Tribune.

In addition to transport disruptions, the Punjab government has launched an anti-smog operation, which includes water sprinkling on roads and the removal of waste. Factories emitting pollutants are being sealed, and illegal brick kilns are being demolished. "Skipping school does not mean a holiday; follow safety measures to protect yourself and others," urged Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, emphasising the importance of public cooperation.