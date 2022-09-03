Tanya Pardazi, a 21-year-old TikTok influencer, and Miss Canada semi-finalist has died in a fatal skydiving accident. The famous social media influencer Pardazi passed away on August 27 while doing her first solo jump from 4,000 feet.

Tanya was unable to release her parachute in time, and as a result, she succumbed to the injuries she suffered during her fatal fall.

She had just completed her solo class at Skydive Toronto in Innisfil, Ontario when the awful incident occurred.

Pardazi was taken to the hospital immediately, but she was declared dead.

According to Skydive Toronto, the skydiver released a quickly rotating main parachute at a low altitude without giving the reserve parachute enough time or space to expand.

Tanya Pardazi was a student of philosophy at the University of Toronto. She gained fame after competing in Miss Teen Canada and making it to the semifinals.