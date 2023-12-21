On December 20, 2023, the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, experienced a global outage that affected a significant number of its users.

Reports indicated that users on X, formerly known as Twitter, were unable to view posts on the social media site with a message that said "Welcome to X!"

Users encountered loading issues on X Pro, formerly TweetDeck, with a message that said "Waiting for posts."



Also Read: Mumbai Indians lose 400k followers after Hardik Pandya replaces Rohit Sharma as captain

Over 47,000 U.S. users faced access issues with X and X Pro, according to Downdetector data.

As of now, the reason behind the outage remains unknown, and users are anticipating an official statement from X regarding the cause and measures taken to prevent future occurrences.

The platform's importance is underscored by its role in facilitating communication and information sharing among its users, making any downtime a notable event for its global user base.

