At least 63 people died in a massive fire on August 31 in a multi-story residential building in South Africa’s Johannesburg, the municipal officials confirmed. More than 40 others are injured.

According to municipal officials, a large fire that broke out on Thursday at a multi-story residential structure in Johannesburg, South Africa, claimed at least 63 lives. Over 40 other people have injuries.

The fire has been mostly put out, search and rescue efforts are in progress, and according to Emergency Management Services, it's anticipated that the death toll will grow.

Authorities noted that the fire, which started in the early morning hours, injured at least 43 individuals.

According to Robert Mulaudzi of the Johannesburg Emergency Service, the structure was essentially a "informal settlement" where homeless individuals had moved in search of housing without any legal lease agreements. He continued that making it challenging to search the building.

Mulaudzi stated that in his more than 20 years of service, he has "never encountered something like this before."

It is estimated that there might have been as many as 200 people living in the building.

The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage are yet to be ascertained.