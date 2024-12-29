A catastrophic crash at Muan International Airport has left 179 people dead after a Jeju Air passenger jet burst into flames during landing on Sunday morning. Two survivors - a female passenger and crew member - were pulled from the wreckage, according to South Korean authorities.

The aircraft, carrying 175 passengers and six crew members, veered off the runway at 9:07 am local time and collided with a concrete wall at the airport, located 288 kilometres southwest of Seoul. The flight was returning from Bangkok with predominantly South Korean passengers, along with two Thai nationals.

Local television footage captured the harrowing moment when the plane attempted to land without deployed landing gear. The aircraft skidded along the ground before crashing into the wall and erupting in flames.

Emergency responders have confirmed 85 fatalities so far. The two survivors were quickly rescued and transported to a hospital in nearby Mokpo for treatment.

Acting President Choi Sang-mok visited the scene around noon, pledging full government support to the victims' families.

Initial investigations point to a possible landing gear failure, with investigators examining whether a bird strike may have contributed to the malfunction. The presidential office convened an emergency meeting at 11:30 am local time, led by Presidential Chief of Staff Chung Jin-suk, to coordinate the government's response.

Acting National Police Agency Commissioner-General Lee Ho-young has ordered the mobilisation of all available resources to support rescue and recovery efforts. The investigation into the exact cause of the crash remains ongoing.