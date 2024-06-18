The South Korea military fired warning shots after a group of of 20 to 30 North Korean soldiers crossed the border on June 18 morning.

According to media reports, the incident occurred around 8:30 am local time in the central part of the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ).

The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) stated that the North Korean soldiers retreated after South Korean forces fired warnings shots, in an indication that the crossing was unintentional.

Meanwhile, South Korean military officials also stated that several North Korean soldiers had been injured or killed in recent landmine explosions near the border.

As per reports, the DMZ and its surroundings are notorious for being heavily fortified and mined, making it one of the world's most heavily militarised borders.

"Numerous casualties have resulted from multiple landmine explosions in the frontline area," stated the JCS during a briefing.

This comes in the midst of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to North Korea on June 18 and 19 for the first time in 24 years, the two countries said, further underscoring Moscow's burgeoning partnership with the nuclear-armed state since the invasion of Ukraine.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un extended an invitation to Putin during a visit to Russia's Far East last September.

Putin last visited Pyongyang in July 2000.