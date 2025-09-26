South Korea legalises tattooing by nonmedical professionals after 33 years

South Korea has legalised tattooing by nonmedical professionals for the first time in more than three decades, following the National Assembly’s approval of a law aimed at regulating and professionalising the industry.

The “Tattooist Act” passed on September 25 with overwhelming support, allowing licensed nonmedical practitioners to perform tattoos and semi-permanent makeup legally.

Until now, tattooing was technically classified as a medical procedure under a 1992 Supreme Court ruling, restricting the practice to licensed doctors. This left thousands of tattoo artists working underground without legal protection.

Under the new law, only those who pass a national exam and obtain a license can operate professionally. Tattoo removal remains restricted to medical practitioners. The legislation also introduces strict public safety requirements, including hygiene training, mandatory record-keeping of each procedure, and prohibitions on tattooing minors without parental consent.

The law will come into effect two years after its promulgation, with an additional transitional period allowing existing practitioners to register and meet compliance requirements.

The move represents a major cultural shift in South Korea, where tattoos have long been stigmatised and linked to criminality, despite rising popularity. The law is expected to improve safety standards, elevate professional recognition for artists, and promote the growth of the tattoo industry nationwide.